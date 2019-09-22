Canada election: Newmarket–Aurora

The Newmarket–Aurora riding, which started in 2004, is comprised of Newmarket, north Aurora and part of East Gwillimbury. It borders the electoral districts of Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill, King–Vaughan, York–Simcoe and Markham–Stouffville.

Kyle Peterson of the Liberal Party is the current MP of Newmarket–Aurora. Since the riding formed 15 years ago, it’s gone back and forth between voting Conservative and Liberal. In 2011 and 2008, the region had the Conservative vote, however it voted Liberal in 2006 and Conservative in 2004. The current Liberal candidate, Tony Van Bynen, previously served as the mayor of Newmarket for 12 years. The Conservative candidate, Lois Brown, served as the MP for Newmarket–Aurora between 2008 and 2015.

Candidates:

Liberal Party: Tony Van Bynen

Conservative Party: Lois Brown

NDP: Yvonne Kelly

Green Party: Walter Bauer

People’s Party: Andrew McCaughtrie