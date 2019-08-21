RCMP respond to possible drowning in Sylvan Lake

A search is underway at Sylvan Lake for a man in his 20s who fell into the water on Wednesday afternoon and reportedly did not resurface.

In a news release, RCMP said officers were called to a possible drowning at the lake at 3:35 p.m.

Police said the missing man was on an inner tube when he fell into the water.

“RCMP with Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County Fire Departments have been conducting searches but the male has not been located,” police said. “The RCMP helicopter has also been deployed.

“Boats remain on the lake with people actively searching.”

More to come…

