Canada election: LaSalle–Émard–Verdun

LaSalle–Émard–Verdun or formerly known as LaSalle—Émard, was the riding of former Prime Minister Paul Martin. The amalgamation of LaSalle with Verdun created a union of two ridings with completely different political histories.

LaSalle—Émard was Liberal for more than 20 years, whereas Verdun had a strong Bloc Québécois.

Voters in LaSalle–Émard–Verdun elected Liberal MP David Lametti in the 2015 federal election with 43.9 per cent of the vote.

Lametti was recently named the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, replacing Jody Wilson-Raybould after a surprise cabinet shuffle in January 2019 ahead of the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Lametti is running for re-election, along with the Bloc Québécois candidate Isabel Dion and Claudio Rocchi of the Conservative Party. Dion is a CISSS social worker and Rocchi was the former Regional District Manager for Bank of Montreal.

Candidates

Liberal: David Lametti (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Claudio Rocchi

Bloc Québécois: Isabel Dion

Green: Jency Mercier

PPC: Daniel Turgeon

Rhinoceros: Jacques Bélanger