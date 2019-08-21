Large fire in Mississauga causes suspension on Milton GO train line
A large fire at a Mississauga industrial building has forced GO Transit to suspend service on the Milton train line.
Officials were called to the building off of Dixie Road, north of Dundas Street East, at around 3:50 p.m.
It’s not clear what caused the massive blaze.
Thick black smoke could be seen in different parts across southern Mississauga.
A spokesperson for Metrolinx told Global News Milton GO train commuters are being asked to consider a number of alternatives.
For those trying to get to Kipling station, they’re being asked to take the TTC’s Line 2 subway.
READ MORE: 650 Parliament residents still trying to get back on their feet a year later
If you’re to get to destinations in Mississauga, commuters were asked to consider taking the Lakeshore West or Kitchener GO train lines and then taking local transit.
For those going farther, GO Transit will start operating extra bus service on the Milton corridor beginning at around 7:30 p.m. when buses normally provide service instead of trains.
The spokesperson said train replacement shuttle buses won’t be brought in.
Eventually, the spokesperson said at least one replacement train will run along the GO train corridor when given the all-clear by Mississauga fire officials.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.