Large fire in Mississauga causes suspension on Milton GO train line

A large fire at a Mississauga industrial building has forced GO Transit to suspend service on the Milton train line.

Officials were called to the building off of Dixie Road, north of Dundas Street East, at around 3:50 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the massive blaze.

FIRE:

– Call received 3:50 p.m.

– Dixie Road / Dundas #Mississauga

– Thick smoke coming from a business

– Will update as I receive information

– @MississaugaFES is on scene

– 19-0307106 pic.twitter.com/KQ3PdgREJg — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 21, 2019

Thick black smoke could be seen in different parts across southern Mississauga.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx told Global News Milton GO train commuters are being asked to consider a number of alternatives.

For those trying to get to Kipling station, they’re being asked to take the TTC’s Line 2 subway.

If you’re to get to destinations in Mississauga, commuters were asked to consider taking the Lakeshore West or Kitchener GO train lines and then taking local transit.

For those going farther, GO Transit will start operating extra bus service on the Milton corridor beginning at around 7:30 p.m. when buses normally provide service instead of trains.

The spokesperson said train replacement shuttle buses won’t be brought in.

Eventually, the spokesperson said at least one replacement train will run along the GO train corridor when given the all-clear by Mississauga fire officials.

Update: Milton #GOtrain Passengers: Service is currently suspended on your line due to a fire west of Dixie GO that continues to burn. Passengers can use their GO fares to travel on the TTC to Kipling.(1/2) — Milton Train (@GOtransitMI) August 21, 2019

The Union 16:10 – Milton GO 17:12 train will hold at Kipling and the Union 16:40 – Milton GO 17:44 train will hold at Union. The Union Station 16:55 – Milton GO 17:56 and the Union Station 17:10 – Milton GO 18:12 trains are both cancelled.(2/2) — Milton Train (@GOtransitMI) August 21, 2019