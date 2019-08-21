Guelph police seize $10K in drugs in city’s downtown core

Guelph police say a 36-year-old man is facing trafficking charges after more than $10,000 worth of drugs was seized in the city’s downtown core on Tuesday.

The arrest comes as a result of a fentanyl trafficking investigation by the service’s drug unit.

Police said officers seized over 11 grams of fentanyl, which is worth about $2,700.

Another 75 grams of cocaine was found, along with one gram of magic mushrooms and nearly three grams of MDMA.

Altogether, police said the drugs are worth about $10,500.

A Guelph man facing four charges was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

