Crime
August 21, 2019 4:36 pm

Guelph police seize $10K in drugs in city’s downtown core

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Police said officers seized over 11 grams of fentanyl, which is worth about $2,700.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A A

Guelph police say a 36-year-old man is facing trafficking charges after more than $10,000 worth of drugs was seized in the city’s downtown core on Tuesday.

The arrest comes as a result of a fentanyl trafficking investigation by the service’s drug unit.

READ MORE: Guelph police investigating after man reportedly exposes himself in Preservation Park

Police said officers seized over 11 grams of fentanyl, which is worth about $2,700.

Another 75 grams of cocaine was found, along with one gram of magic mushrooms and nearly three grams of MDMA.

Altogether, police said the drugs are worth about $10,500.

A Guelph man facing four charges was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

WATCH: Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
downtown guelph
Downtown Guelph drugs
downtown guelph police
Drug Seizure
Drug Trafficking
Guelph
Guelph fentanyl trafficking
Guelph Police
guelph police fentanyl
Guelph police trafficking
Guelph trafficking

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.