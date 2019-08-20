Guelph police investigating after man reportedly exposes himself in Preservation Park

Guelph police say they are investigating a report that a man exposed himself to a woman in Preservation Park on Monday evening.

According to police, a woman was walking through the south-end park at around 6:30 p.m. when a man on a mountain bike approached her.

Police said the man struck up a conversation and then suddenly exposed himself.

The woman ran away, and the suspect was last seen biking towards Terraview Crescent off of Edinburgh Road South, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his late 20s who stands about six feet tall and has a muscular build and short, dark, fluffy hair. He was reportedly wearing a black athletic T-shirt and black spandex shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7130.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through its website.