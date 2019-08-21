Diesel
August 21, 2019 5:05 pm

Morning crash slows traffic on Highway 403 near Linc for most of Wednesday

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Traffic was slowed for hours on Hwy 403 near the Linc on Wednesday after a crash between a tractor trailer and a pickup.

Neno Nikolic / Global News
A Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck on the 403 near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) shut down part of the roadway and caused a backup for hours.

OPP Const. Lauren Ball told Global News they were called out to the scene of the crash around 5:00 a.m. after a tractor-trailer rolled over and pinned a pickup between the trailer and a guard rail just past the Linc on-ramp.

Ball said two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The Ministry of The Environment confirmed they were on scene cleaning up a diesel fuel spill.

