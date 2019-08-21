Morning crash slows traffic on Highway 403 near Linc for most of Wednesday

A Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck on the 403 near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (Linc) shut down part of the roadway and caused a backup for hours.

OPP Const. Lauren Ball told Global News they were called out to the scene of the crash around 5:00 a.m. after a tractor-trailer rolled over and pinned a pickup between the trailer and a guard rail just past the Linc on-ramp.

READ MORE: Truck crash closes lanes on Highway 403 in Hamilton: Ontario Provincial Police

Ball said two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

COLLISION: #Hwy403 EB east of Lincoln Alexander Py #Ancaster – Collision blocking left lane. ^kw — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 21, 2019

The Ministry of The Environment confirmed they were on scene cleaning up a diesel fuel spill.

WATCH: (March 31, 2019) One dead, 5 seriously injured after Highway 403 crash in Mississauga