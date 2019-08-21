Transport truck fire at SLH Transport
A transport truck was completely destroyed when it went up in flames at Gardiners Road and Centennial Drive just before noon on Wednesday.
Fire crews were called to SLH Transport after two employees noticed smoke and called 911.
Kingston fire says no one was hurt.
The truck was completely consumed by the flames and is a total loss.
Fire inspectors say a failure within the transport truck is to blame for igniting the blaze.
