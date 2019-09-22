Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Brampton North

Liberal incumbent Ruby Sahota is seeking a second term in office for the riding of Brampton North.

The chair of the Ontario Federal Liberal Caucus defeated Conservative incumbent Parm Gill in the 2015 election with 48 per cent of the votes cast.

Gill currently representing the riding of Milton the provincial legislature and Arpan Khanna has been declared the candidate for the Tory’s this time around.

Brampton North is home to over 74,000 voters.

Candidates

Liberals: Ruby Sahota (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Arpan Khanna
NDP: Melissa Edwards
Green: Norbert D’Costa
PPC: Keith Frazer

