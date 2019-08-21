Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara region land new pot store licences in provincial lottery

Three Hamilton applicants have been given the green light by the province to apply for cannabis retail shop licences after the latest lottery draw.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) released the results of its Aug. 20 lottery on Wednesday and revealed that the Hamilton winners are bids pushing for stores at Upper James Street at Stone Church Road, an Ancaster store between Wilson Street and Garner Road and a Stoney Creek location west of the QEW and Fifty Road.

Two more Burlington stores, as well as a St. Catharines outlet and Niagara Falls location, have also been given the okay to apply for a licence.

One of the Burlington stores is earmarked for a plaza at Plains Road East just west of the QEW, while the other is set for a strip mall on Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road.

The St. Catharines store will be northwest of the QEW and Highway 42, while the Niagara Falls location is set for Lundy’s lane across the road from Waves Indoor Waterpark.

Applicants who participated had to meet pre-qualification requirements, including confirmation from a financial institution that they had access to $250,000 in cash, a Standby Letter of Credit in the amount of $50,000, and confirmation of a secured and suitable retail space, available for operation no later than October 2019.

Overall out of 4,864 eligible entrants, 42 were selected, and applicants have a week to apply for a retail operator licence and a retail store authorization.

The province says applicants not selected in the lottery will be put on waitlists with the potential to be called upon if one of the winning bids are found to be ineligible for a licence or otherwise disqualified.

