Kelowna firefighters extinguish Lakeshore Road basement fire

A fire broke out in the basement of a Kelowna home early Wednesday, but local firefighters extinguished it.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m., along the 4300 block of Lakeshore Road.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home when emergency crews arrived, with firefighters locating the fire inside a bedroom in the basement.

All four tenants of the home were outside when firefighters arrived. Further, the fire department said a search for pets accounted all but one.

Overall, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the fire with six vehicles, including four fire engines, and 18 firefighters.

The cause of fire is under investigation.