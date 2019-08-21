Cobourg man turns himself in following break and enter investigation: police

Police in Cobourg say a man has turned himself in following a break and enter on Sunday.

Officers were investigating a break and enter just north of the downtown core, which led to a witness identifying a suspect.

Police say arrangements were made with the suspect to turn himself in as a result of the investigation.

On Wednesday, the suspect attended the Cobourg Police Service station, where he was arrested on the outstanding charges.

Charlie Butler, 34, was arrested and charged with break and enter and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled Wednesday in court in Cobourg.

