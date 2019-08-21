Peterborough woman accused of $13K health benefits fraud

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged following an investigation into allegedly fraudulent health benefit claims totalling more than $13,000.

In February, the Peterborough Police Service received information regarding allegedly false health insurance claims that police say were submitted by the accused to an insurance provider.

Police say their investigation revealed that between September 2017 and July 2018, the accused had submitted approximately $13,260 in false health benefit claims by allegedly forging receipts.

As a result of the investigation, the accused attended the police station on Tuesday and was arrested.

Evangelia Gryllou, 37, of Parkwood Circle in Peterborough, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and using, dealing or acting on a forged document.

She was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

