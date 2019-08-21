Crime
August 21, 2019 10:48 am

Peterborough woman accused of $13K health benefits fraud

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police have charged a woman following alleged insurance fraud.

Global News Peterborough file
A A

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged following an investigation into allegedly fraudulent health benefit claims totalling more than $13,000.

In February, the Peterborough Police Service received information regarding allegedly false health insurance claims that police say were submitted by the accused to an insurance provider.

READ MORE: Calls from concerned citizens lead to 2 impaired driving arrests in Peterborough: police

Police say their investigation revealed that between September 2017 and July 2018, the accused had submitted approximately $13,260 in false health benefit claims by allegedly forging receipts.

As a result of the investigation, the accused attended the police station on Tuesday and was arrested.

Evangelia Gryllou, 37, of Parkwood Circle in Peterborough, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and using, dealing or acting on a forged document.

She was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

WATCH: Rental fraud on the rise in Peterborough

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fraud
health benefits fraud
health care benefit
health care benefits
health care fraud
Insurance Fraud
Peterborough
Peterborough crime
Peterborough Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.