Hamilton man charged following Stoney Creek crash that killed 60-year-old

Hamilton police have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in Stoney Creek last month.

Police say the collision happened on July 30 when two cars collided on South Service Road at Green Road.

Investigators say a dark-coloured 2016 Nissan sedan was travelling eastbound on South Service Road headed towards Green Road when it hit a grey Fiat from behind.

The 60-year-old man in the Fiat died of his injuries, while the driver of the other car suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police have charged Sean Snowdon with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

