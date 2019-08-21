New Trump rules could allow migrant children to be detained longer: reports

The Trump administration is expected to announce new rules that would allow the government to detain families with children crossing the U.S. border longer, according to ABC News, citing two government officials it said were familiar with the plan.

The announcement may come as soon as Wednesday, ABC said. The expected announcement was also reported by CNN.

A decades-old legal settlement called the Flores agreement establishes how long migrant children can be detained and the conditions of their detention, generally 20 days or less.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration unveiled a rule that some experts say could cut legal immigration in half by denying visas and permanent residency to hundreds of thousands of people for being too poor.