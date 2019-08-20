Police in Burlington looking for alleged thief who used vehicle ‘damage’ as a distraction

Halton police are still looking for a man who used damage on a victim’s car to pull off a distraction theft in Burlington.

Investigators with the elder abuse and financial crimes unit say the robbery happened on Aug. 2 at the Walmart on Appleby Line in Burlington.

It’s alleged the suspect pointed to damage on the victim’s vehicle and used his concern over safety as the distraction to steal a wallet from her purse, located on the front seat.

The suspect then rang up close to $800 in charges on the victim’s credit cards before it was cancelled.

The suspect police are looking for is about five-feet-nine-inches tall with a thin build, and about 30 to 35 years old.

Det. Const. Derek Gray say distraction thefts continue to be commonplace in the GTA. To avoid being a victim, he suggests limiting contact with strangers.

“Be cognizant of your surroundings, and don’t let people touch your wallet or accept anything from strangers whether it be cash, fake gold jewellery etc.,” Grey told Global News.

“Keep that personal space and be aware of people around you when using your PIN at the cash terminal.”

Anyone with information on this or any other distraction theft can reach out to Halton police at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

