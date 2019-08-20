B.C. man arrested for impaired driving after vehicle found parked on ATV trail

Lennox and Addington County OPP have laid charges against a man from Vernon, British Columbia after finding a vehicle parked on an ATV trail west of Kingston Monday night.

According to the OPP, officers were dispatched to check out a report of a driving complaint in the area of Caton Road in Loyalist Township at about 9:30 p.m.

A caller reported that a vehicle had entered the ditch and then drove along a local ATV trail.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Jason Brockman has been charged with impaired driving and failure or refusal to provide a breath sample.

The 40 year-old remains in police custody pending a bail hearing in Napanee.

