August 24 – Cougar Paint & Collision

At Cougar Paint and Collision, they are a family that takes real pride in what they do, and they do it well.

Join Graham and Gord this Saturday on Talk To The Experts.

They’ll discuss all the things you need to know about collisions, insurance, write offs, and restorations. As well as paint topics like rustproofing and undercoat protection.

That’s this Saturday, from Noon to 1:00 pm, on Talk To The Experts with Cougar Paint and Collision.