Taxi involved in hit-and-run involving Vancouver cyclist

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 70s was riding near West 4th Avenue and Collingwood Street when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

A witness report suggests a taxi may have been involved, police said.

Carolyn Bauer, head of the Vancouver Taxi Association, says she’s aware that a Yellow Cab was involved, but can’t say for sure exactly how the cabbie was involved.

“My senior operations officer has spoken with police on this,” she said. ‘We were able to identify the vehicle and the driver driving, and it is my understanding at this time that the police have the driver.”

The Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver.

