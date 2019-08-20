Scholarship money on the line as Durham College hosts eSports tournament

It’s no secret that eSports are growing in popularity faster than ever and finding a big footprint at post-secondary campuses across the province.

In fact, Durham College just opened its own eSports gaming arena in April, and this weekend it’s hosting a big competition — one with a lot of scholarship money up for grabs.

Competitors from 13 colleges and universities will be going head-to-head in the Collegiate Rocket League Live Finals, and there will be plenty of fans on hand.

For first-year Durham College welding student Dallas Smith, eSports is serious business.

He’s in the midst of training, honing his skills for a big competition.

“Last few months being able to practice with the team, facing other teams for practice to know what we’re going up against,” said Smith.

The 18-year-old has been playing Rocket League for the past four years, or what can easily be described as car soccer.

“It gets to you when you know that there’s a prize,” said Smith.

And a big prize is exactly what Smith has his eyes set on.

This Saturday, gamers from post-secondary schools across Ontario will converge at Durham College. They’ll be putting their skills to the test at the first provincial collegiate eSports tournament to offer scholarship money to winning student athletes, with $7,000 up for grabs.

“We’re hoping by holding events like these and providing scholarship money for students that it will encourage more schools to get involved however they may be comfortable, but hopefully spread it across Ontario, because it’s growing and everyone needs to keep up,” said Sarah Wagg, manager of the Durham College eSports arena.

“To actually be there in person with your teammates beside you, playing a team across on the other chairs, is huge,” said Joel Cresswell, a competitor from Algonquin College.

“It’s like playing sports back in the day but at a high level to where you can make money off of it.”

“Of all the eSports, it’s probably the easiest to spectate and to understand if you’re someone coming from more of a traditional sports background,” said Ben Bramly, Durham College arena attendant and tournament organizer.

While the prize money will be divvied up between the top three teams, the big winner is Durham College. That’s because this will be the first big tournament held at the school’s eSports arena since it opened in April, setting the stage for many more to come down the road.