Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Guelph

By Staff Global News

Clockwise from bottom left: Mark Paralovos, Dr. Ashish Sachan, Lloyd Longfield, Steve Dyck, Aisha Jahangir

File
A A

Could the Green Party strike again in Guelph?

It’s a question many are wondering heading into the Federal election after the Royal City chose Mike Schreiner as the first Green Party member to be elected in Ontario’s history.

President of a Guelph-based solar panel company, Steve Dyck has been chosen to try and carry that green wave at the federal level.

He will be up against Liberal incumbent Lloyd Longfield who is seeking a second term in Ottawa.

Guelph has been a Liberal stronghold since its most recent inception as an electoral riding in 2004.

Candidates

Liberals: Lloyd Longfield (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Ashish Sachan
NDP: Aisha Jahangir
Green: Steven Dyck
PPC: Mark K. Paralovos

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
federal election results
Guelph election results
Guelph riding
Guelph riding election results
Guelph riding results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.