Canada election: Guelph

Could the Green Party strike again in Guelph?

It’s a question many are wondering heading into the Federal election after the Royal City chose Mike Schreiner as the first Green Party member to be elected in Ontario’s history.

President of a Guelph-based solar panel company, Steve Dyck has been chosen to try and carry that green wave at the federal level.

He will be up against Liberal incumbent Lloyd Longfield who is seeking a second term in Ottawa.

Guelph has been a Liberal stronghold since its most recent inception as an electoral riding in 2004.

Candidates

Liberals: Lloyd Longfield (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Ashish Sachan

NDP: Aisha Jahangir

Green: Steven Dyck

PPC: Mark K. Paralovos