Tribute ride to be held for trucker killed in Cambridge workplace accident

Family and friends have organized a tribute ride for a 61-year-old truck driver who was killed in a workplace accident in Cambridge on Sunday morning.

Police did not provide details into what happened at a business on Balmoral Road but said a man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital where he later died.

READ MORE: Waterloo police urging Ayr residents to lock their vehicles after rash of break-ins

He has been identified as Christopher Hesch of Baden, Ont.

“My world has been shattered,” said Hesch’s wife Shelley in a Facebook post. “I lost my best friend, my soulmate, my husband (Sunday) in a tragic workplace accident.”

Police said Employment and Social Development Canada were contacted following the incident and will be investigating what happened.

Hesch was well known in the trucking industry through his work with Sharp Transportation and a tribute ride is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m., starting at the Portuguese Club on Townline Road in Cambridge.

READ MORE: Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society issues plea to help find owner of neglected dog

The family has also asked that donations in Hesch’s name be made to Trucking for a Cure, something he was a “big believer in” according to Shelley.

Along with his wife, Hesch is also survived by three daughters and four grandchildren.