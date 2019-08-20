Cross-Canada motorcycle rally to raise awareness for PTSD heading to Kelowna

Motorcyclists riding coast-to-coast raising money and awareness for PTSD are set to roll into the Okanagan Tuesday.

The third annual Rolling Barrage is slated to arrive in Kelowna around 3:30 p.m. at Gasoline Alley Harley Davidson, 888 McCurdy Place.

After overnighting in the Central Okanagan, the motorcycle rally will leave Kelowna on Wednesday and travel to Burnaby.

According to the Rolling Barrage website, the event is a fundraiser “in support of veterans, serving members and first responders, as a show of strength and unity to conquer the stigma of PTSD.”

The website also said “this fundraiser is more than just about raising money. Although it is our primary goal, so that we may launch and maintain programs under the (Military Minds Inc.) banner, it also encourages veterans, serving CAF members and first responders to get together.

“Brotherhood is significant in any healing and this will show the spirit across the nation. However, this ride is open to all riders and not just military in nature. In fact, we openly invite civilian riders, as a way to show resounding support for our troops.”

The rally began Aug. 9 in Halifax and has travelled across the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies before reaching B.C. on Aug. 19.

The rally will see riders travel 525 kilometres on Tuesday from Cranbrook to Kelowna. Stops along the way include Creston, Salmo, Grand Forks and Rock Creek.

For more about Rolling Barrage, click here.