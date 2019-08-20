Canoeist wonders whether she took contaminated supplement that led to positive test

Top Canadian Olympic medal contender Laurence Vincent Lapointe says she has no idea how Ligandrol got into her system and caused a positive drug test.

In a news conference Tuesday, the canoeist and her lawyer Adam Klevinas said they are confident the violation was not intentional.

Vincent Lapointe is wondering whether a supplement she took was contaminated.

“I’ve been winning for almost 10 years now,” she said. “I know I can beat all of these women with my own strength.”

The first positive test was confirmed on Aug. 13 and a second sample was opened and tested in Montreal on Aug. 15.

The 11-time world champion from Trois-Rivières, Que., was provisionally suspended on Monday and will miss this week’s world championships in Hungary.

Vincent Lapointe said she is not abandoning her Olympic dream as her team attempts to challenge the ruling. Vincent Lapointe is hoping for a full hearing later this year.

Women’s sprint canoe makes its Olympic debut next year in Tokyo.

“My world just broke down because now I’m the one who’s on the block because they found something in my system,” Vincent Lapointe said.

“I have no idea how it got there. We’re working to find it. I just cannot believe it. It’s been a nightmare. This week has been mad.”