Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car near Jane subway station

Toronto police say a female pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

Officers responded shortly before 9:30 a.m., to the area of Jane Street and Bloor Street West, near Jane Station.

According to police, there were several reports saying that a woman was lying on the road after being struck.

The driver remained on scene and called for help, officers said.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.