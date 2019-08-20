Canada
August 20, 2019 11:24 am

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car near Jane subway station

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a woman is in hospital after being struck by a car in the city's west end.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a female pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

Officers responded shortly before 9:30 a.m., to the area of Jane Street and Bloor Street West, near Jane Station.

According to police, there were several reports saying that a woman was lying on the road after being struck.

READ MORE: 2 pedestrians rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle near Fairview Mall

The driver remained on scene and called for help, officers said.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Jane and Bloor St
Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Police
Toronto west-end
Traffic
Traffic collision

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.