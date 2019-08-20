Oilfield worker dies on the job near Stoughton, Sask.

An oil worker in Saskatchewan died on the job on Monday.

According to a statement released by Crescent Point Energy, an Aaron Well Servicing employee passed away on one of their sites near Stoughton.

Site operations were shut down while the company initiated their corporate emergency response, ensuring the “ongoing safety of staff, the community and environment.”

STARS was called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

STAR 9 (Regina) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Stoughton, SK area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 19, 2019

The release states external and internal investigations into the death are ongoing.

