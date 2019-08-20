Canada
August 20, 2019 10:58 am

Oilfield worker dies on the job near Stoughton, Sask.

By Online Producer  Global News

According to a statement released by Crescent Point Energy, an oil worker died on the job at one of their sites near Stoughton, Sask. on Monday.

Courtesy / Getty Images
An oil worker in Saskatchewan died on the job on Monday.

According to a statement released by Crescent Point Energy, an Aaron Well Servicing employee passed away on one of their sites near Stoughton.

Site operations were shut down while the company initiated their corporate emergency response, ensuring the “ongoing safety of staff, the community and environment.”

STARS was called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

The release states external and internal investigations into the death are ongoing.

More details to come…

