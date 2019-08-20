Calls from concerned citizens lead to 2 impaired driving arrests in Peterborough: police

Peterborough police say officers have issued two impaired driving charges thanks to calls from concerned citizens.

The Peterborough Police Service says that on Saturday, a witness called police to report a person who appeared to be intoxicated getting into a vehicle in the area of Rogers and Dufferin streets.

Officers located the suspect vehicle during a traffic stop in the area of Dufferin and Elgin streets.

Police said a breath test determined the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.

Wanda Lynn Prince, 44, of McKellar Street in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

She received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 19.

In another incident on Aug. 6, police say that just before midnight, police say a complainant reported a suspected impaired driver in the area of Charlotte and Water streets.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 7, officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Aylmer and London streets.

Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the limit legal of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Travis William Moore, 29, of Spillsbury Drive in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 22.

