UPDATE: Normal operations resume at YLW after suspicious item reported on WestJet plane

Normal operations have resumed at Kelowna International Airport after officials received reports that a suspicious item was on board a WestJet plane that was sitting on the tarmac.

In a statement, YLW said, “As a safety precaution, emergency crews were dispatched to respond to the incident. The threat was deemed non-credible and normal operations of the airport have resumed.”

The suspicious item was on board a WestJet plane that was departing from the airport.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, dozens of emergency crews were called to Kelowna International Airport after reports of a suspicious item on board a WestJet plane.

The plane is currently sitting on the tarmac in front of the terminal.

Some fire crews have been released from the scene, but there is still a large presence on-scene.

Global Okanagan has a crew at Kelowna International Airport. YLW officials have told us that there will be an official statement shortly.

— More to come

