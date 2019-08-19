Global Calgary announces Joel Senick as new anchor of Global News at 11

Viewers of Global News Hour at 6 and Global News at 11 Calgary will see more of a familiar face on the nightly news starting next month, as Joel Senick has been announced as the new anchor of Global Calgary’s late-night news broadcast.

Senick is no stranger to Global Calgary viewers, as he’s not only been reporting hard-hitting news since starting at the station in 2017, but he’s also one of the faces of Global News Morning Weekend.

Starting Sept. 3, 2019, Senick will join Paul Dunphy and Moses Woldu in his new role.

Along with taking on the anchor chair for Global News at 11, Senick will also embrace an expanded reporting role with Global News Hour at 6, hosted by award-winning anchor Linda Olsen.

Senick will continue his expert journalism to dig deeper on top news stories, bringing context and clarity to viewers, listeners and readers.

WATCH: Joel answers a few questions for Global Calgary viewers, including: what’s the best part of your job, what inspires you and what’s something we don’t know about you?

Senick studied journalism at Boston University, where he found his passion for hard news. He started his journalism career with Global News, taking his first job in his hometown at Global Saskatoon, where he worked as a reporter and anchor for more than four years before heading west.

Since joining the Global Calgary family, Senick has brought his strong journalism skill set to dozens of stories, most notably the month-long 2019 Alberta election campaign, where he reported from UCP headquarters on election night and hosted a series of panel interviews on Global News Morning Weekend.

Senick also made waves with several stories and live reporting from Global Calgary’s award-winning coverage of the Kenow wildfire in Waterton Lakes National Park, and his extensive coverage of Calgary Votes 2026 – the city’s plebiscite vote on whether to host another Olympic Games.

WATCH: Duane Bratt, John Furlong and Calgary City Councillor Jeromy Farkas join Global’s Joel Senick to talk about the results of Calgary’s Olympic plebiscite.

“Joel has proven to be a critical thinker who dives deep into the issues and stories that matter most to Calgarians,” Global Calgary news director and station manager Carmela Gentile said.

“He has been embraced by our viewers and is gifted at making strong community connections, notably seen in his dedication to mentoring young athletes across the city.”

When Senick isn’t sitting on the anchor desk or reporting on the issues that matter to Calgarians, he’s an active member of his community, particularly in youth sports. Senick, who’s been an advocate for youth sports and a coach for seven years, currently coaches of the junior development group of athletes at CalTaf Athletics in Calgary.

As the Global Calgary team welcomes this new change, Olsen will continue as the trusted voice of Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6 and Dunphy will continue to bring reliable forecasts as the weather anchor for Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6.

WATCH: The Kenow Mountain wildfire is moving closer to Waterton Lakes National Parks. Joel Senick is about 10 kilometres outside the townsite with details.