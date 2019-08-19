Upcoming construction will impact traffic on Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

A new phase of construction is coming for the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which runs between Vaudreuil-Dorion and the western tip of Montreal.

The Quebec Transport Ministry announced Monday there will be work on the structure along Highway 40 starting this week.

There will be partial night closures in the coming days to bring machinery to the worksite for a project that will last through the winter. The ministry did not provide exact dates.

READ MORE: New Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge plans don’t include space for REM — for now

As of September, the westbound portion of the bridge toward Vaudreuil-Dorion will be reduced to two lanes. However, three lanes will be open to traffic from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

For those heading toward Montreal, all three lanes will be open from midnight to noon and from 9 p.m. to midnight. Outside of those times, only two lanes will be open on the eastbound span.

The ministry has not provided exact dates for road closures. It says the construction begins next month and will last until spring 2020.

“In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the start of the work could be postponed,” the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: New L’Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge could ease traffic woes

Construction workers will be repairing beams along the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge during the project.

The ministry is asking drivers to respect traffic signs in the area and says they should consult Quebec 511 to plan trips.

The Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which is used by about 86,000 vehicles each day, will eventually be replaced by a new link. It will be built north of the current Highway 40 span and is expected to be completed by 2030.

The new bridge will include three lanes of traffic and a reserved bus lane in both directions. There will also be a path accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

WATCH BELOW: South Shore REM lines ready for testing