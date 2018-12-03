New L’Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge could ease traffic woes

There is going to be a new L’Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge — but not until 2029 or 2030, according to documents from Transports Quebec.

The structure is a vital link that connects the island of Montreal to its western suburbs.

Vaudreuil-Dorion Mayor Guy Pilon says the new bridge will be twice as large to allow for a bike path and reserved bus lanes; there will still be three lanes in each direction.

The new link will be built to the north of the current bridge, which has been in service for just over 50 years.

Construction on the Highway 40 stretch, connecting Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville, has caused a snarl in traffic as lanes have been reduced in both directions due to structural repairs that have gone on for more than a year.

About 83,000 vehicles use the bridge each day.

The cost of repairs has already reached $134 million.

Planning for the project is estimated to take six years, while construction could be between four to five years.