Prince Edward County man facing charges after allegedly failing to deliver on promised roofing work
A Prince Edward County man is facing charges after several homeowners reportedly told police they had paid for roofing work that was never done.
An OPP investigation into the claims began on July 16, when police say two people reported they had paid for work on their roofs but that the work had not been started.
As of July 29, five other victims had come forward, according to police.
Michael Crandall, 37, was originally charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 in July.
Last Friday, he was additionally charged with the following offences:
- Three counts of fraud over $5,000
- Four counts of theft over $5,000
- One count of fraud under $5,000
- One count of theft under $5,000
- One count of using, dealing or acting on a forged document
The accused will be in court on Wednesday.
Police say the victims lost a total of $29,700.
Police believe there could also be other victims connected to the case.
