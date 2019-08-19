Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ starting quarterback Matt Nichols out for several weeks

Matt Nichols is out for several weeks.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers confirmed Monday the team’s starting quarterback is suffering from an upper body injury, but they hope he will be back as soon as possible. In the meantime, he has been placed on the team’s six-game injured list.

Nichols was sacked by B.C. Lions defensive lineman Shawn Lemon with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter Thursday night at IG Field. He fumbled the ball and right away walked to the dressing room appearing to favour his throwing arm.

“He’s a soldier and he battles so hard and I’m just hoping and praying he’s OK,” Blue Bomber Andrew Harris said of Nichols Thursday.

The injury means backup QB Chris Streveler will get the start against the Edmonton Eskimos Friday, and the Bombers are reportedly in talks with former Bomber QB Drew Willy and veteran QB Brandon Bridge, both of whom are free agents. The Bombers are also in talks with Kevin Glenn, said Head Coach Mike O’Shea Monday.

“The loss of Nichols is a big blow to the Bombers,” said 680CJOB’s Bob Irving, long-time Bomber play-by-play host.

“He has thrown 15 touchdown passes and only five interceptions while helping the Bombers to first place in the CFL West with a 7-2 mid-season record. His play on the field and his leadership will both be missed.

“The good news is, his replacement, Chris Streveler, is not a raw rookie. Streveler did start four games last year in his rookie season, and has received at least some playing time in virtually every Bomber game the last year and a half.”

Matt Nichols will be placed on 6-game injured list and re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. #Bombers also looking for third QB, likely to be brought in next week, according to Mike O’Shea — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) August 19, 2019

The Bombers are currently 7-2 and first in the west, with the Eskimos right behind with 6-3.

-With files from the Canadian Press