Winnipeg’s Waverley Underpass officially opens

Monday marks the first day that traffic can officially begin using the city’s newly constructed Waverley Underpass.

The project began in January 2017 and finished sooner than its projected completion date of December 2019.

The construction of the underpass comes after Winnipeg officials say the southwest side of the city has quickly grown, seeing increased traffic due to train operations.

READ MORE: Waverley Underpass project expected to come $60M under budget, says report

The city says about 30,000 vehicles and between 35 and 40 trains pass through the intersection daily, which has caused the Waverley rail crossing to become a congested area.

The construction saw the railway crossing replaced with an underpass at Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue and also prompted the reconstruction of Waverley Street.

READ MORE: Winnipeg city council votes to spend gas tax money on roads, active transportation

Taylor Avenue was also expanded to four lanes between Waverley and Lindsay streets.

Minor landscaping work is expected to take place into 2020.