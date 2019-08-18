Ontario man breaks record at 28th annual Servus Edmonton Marathon

The 28th annual Servus Edmonton Marathon wrapped up Sunday with a record breaking time in the full marathon.

David Mutai of Ontario won the full marathon on the men’s side and broke the event record with a time of 2:27.07.

Congratulations to David Mutai of Etobicoke, Ontario first place in 2:20:07! https://t.co/9c1KpD7d4g — Servus Edm Marathon (@Edm_Marathon) August 18, 2019

Lethbridge native Kip Kangogo was second among the men with a time of 2:28.28.

On the women’s side, Kari Elliot of Red Deer captured the title with a time of 3:01.02, while Edmonton’s Anna Kessler was third, finishing the race in 3:08.42.

CONGRATULATIONS, you did it! What a day. How are you recovering after todays race? #RunYEG #RanYEG pic.twitter.com/uR75x4flYS — Servus Edm Marathon (@Edm_Marathon) August 18, 2019

It was estimated this year’s event improved on the nearly 5,000 runners and walkers who participated last year.

“I love it. Edmonton is an awesome marathon — the people are great. Perfect weather today, too,” Edmonton Marathon veteran Steve Gray said.

“It was awesome.”

“It’s a really flat and nice course, not crazy [and] lots of good support,” Calgary runner Loren Schumacher said.

This year’s event brought participants from as far away as Japan.

