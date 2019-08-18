Edmonton sports

August 18, 2019 7:59 pm

Ontario man breaks record at 28th annual Servus Edmonton Marathon

It's estimated a total of over 5,000 people participated in the 2019 Servus Edmonton Marathon, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

The 28th annual Servus Edmonton Marathon wrapped up Sunday with a record breaking time in the full marathon.

David Mutai of Ontario won the full marathon on the men’s side and broke the event record with a time of 2:27.07.

Lethbridge native Kip Kangogo was second among the men with a time of 2:28.28.

On the women’s side, Kari Elliot of Red Deer captured the title with a time of 3:01.02, while Edmonton’s Anna Kessler was third, finishing the race in 3:08.42.

It was estimated this year’s event improved on the nearly 5,000 runners and walkers who participated last year.

“I love it. Edmonton is an awesome marathon — the people are great. Perfect weather today, too,” Edmonton Marathon veteran Steve Gray said.

“It was awesome.”

“It’s a really flat and nice course, not crazy [and] lots of good support,” Calgary runner Loren Schumacher said.

This year’s event brought participants from as far away as Japan.

