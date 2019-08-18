World
August 18, 2019 9:20 pm

IN PHOTOS: Hong Kong protests around the world

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Hong Kong protests ensue for 11th straight week, with no signs of slowing.

The streets of Hong Kong were flooded by a sea of pro-democracy demonstrators on Sunday.

The latest march was a rare occurrence of a peaceful assembly that on previous weekends had been dominated by violence.

Estimates of up to 1.7 million participants in the demonstration were given by organizers, whereas police estimates told of a number much lower.

Sunday’s protest was previously echoed by pro-democracy demonstrations from across the world, in cities ranging from Tokyo to Paris. Here are some photos this weekend’s protests and demonstrations, starting in Canada:

Toronto

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters showed up at Old City Hall on Saturday. They were confronted by an almost equal number of pro-China demonstrators, which saw heated verbal exchanges between the two groups.

albert_photos1

Hundreds gathered outside of Old City Hall on Saturday for a pro-democracy rally for Hong Kong.

Albert Delitala / Global News
Albert’s HK protest Picture

Hundreds gathered outside of Old City Hall on Saturday for a pro-democracy rally for Hong Kong.

Albert Delitala / Global News
Albert’s HK Toronto picture 3

Hundreds gathered outside of Old City Hall on Saturday for a pro-democracy rally for Hong Kong.

Albert Delitala / Global News
Albert’s Hong Kong Picture 2

Hundreds gathered outside of Old City Hall on Saturday for a pro-democracy rally for Hong Kong.

Albert Delitala / Global News

Vancouver

Vancouver’s demonstration saw the closure of a major intersection on Saturday, where hundreds of demonstrators planted themselves outside Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain station. Counter-protesters showed up en masse to stage a duelling demonstration that spilled into the streets.

HK protesters in Vancouver

A Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protester holds up a sign in front of pro-China counter-protesters during opposing rallies in Vancouver, on Saturday August 17, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HK protesters in Vancouver

Pro-China counter-protesters wave flags and shout at Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protesters during opposing rallies in Vancouver, on Saturday August 17, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HK protesters in Vancouver

Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protesters hold signs as pro-China counter-protesters gather behind them during opposing rallies in Vancouver, on Saturday August 17, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HK protesters in Vancouver

Pro-China counter-protesters, wearing red, shout down a man in a black shirt during an anti-extradition rally for Hong Kong in Vancouver on Saturday August 17, 2019. Violent demonstrations in the former British territory of Hong Kong are now in their 11th weekend.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Halifax

Duelling protests in Halifax sparked on the city’s waterfront on Saturday, with both Hong Kong and pro-China supporters having a presence outside the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market.

Pro-democracy protesters arrayed themselves with poster boards depicting acts of police brutality and attacks on media during the increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Support Signs

Signs of support for Hong Kong are displayed at a protest in Halifax on Aug. 17, 2019.

Elizabeth McSheffrey / Global News
Hong Kong Protest Halifax

Members of the Hong Kong and Chinese diaspora face off in duelling protests in Halifax on Sat. Aug. 17, 2019.

Elizabeth McSheffrey / Global News

Paris 

A pro-democracy demonstration supporting both Hong Kong and Taiwan showed itself. A counter-protest with twice as many pro-China supporters reportedly showed themselves as well.

Washington, DC

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Square in front of the White House on Sunday, holding signs and placards both supporting Hong Kong and denouncing police violence.

Hong Kong Protest Washington

People gather in Lafayette Square in front of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in solidarity with the “Stand With Hong Kong, Power to the People Rally” in Hong Kong.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Hong Kong Protest Washington

People gather in Lafayette Square in front of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in solidarity with the “Stand With Hong Kong, Power to the People Rally” in Hong Kong.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Hong Kong Protest Washington

People gather in Lafayette Square in front of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in solidarity with the “Stand With Hong Kong, Power to the People Rally” in Hong Kong.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sydney

Violence occurred during Sydney’s Saturday demonstration, where a pro-democracy demonstrator holding a Taiwanese flag clashed with a pro-China supporter near the city’s Town Hall.

Pro-democracy for Hong Kong demonstrators hold protest in Sydney

A pro-democracy demonstrator holding a Taiwanese flag clashes with pro-China supporters during a demonstration near Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, 17 August 2019.

EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Pro-democracy for Hong Kong demonstrators hold protest in Sydney

A pro-democracy demonstrator holding a Taiwanese flag clashes with pro-China supporters during a demonstration near Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, 17 August 2019.

EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New York

Hundreds of demonstrators showed up in New York’s Chinatown on Saturday, where another pro-China group came to counter-protest.

Melbourne

Demonstrators in Australia showed up in front of the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne on both Friday and Saturday. Pro-China supporters held up their phones with pictures of the Chinese national flag while Hong Kong supporters voiced their support for democracy.

Pro-democracy demonstrators in Melbourne show their support for Hong Kong activists

A supporter of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong speaks to the media at a demonstration outside of the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, 17 August 2019.

EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Pro-democracy demonstrators in Melbourne show their support for Hong Kong activists

Protestors voicing support for democracy in Hong Kong march through the central Business District of Melbourne, Australia, 17 August 2019.

EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Pro-China counter protesters face Hong Kong democracy demonstrators in Melbourne

Pro-China counter protesters hold up phones showing the Chinese national flag during a rally at the State Library in Melbourne, Australia, 16 August 2019. Hong Kong has been engulfed in protests since early June, at first to oppose the now-suspended extradition bill to China, that have developed into an anti-government movement.

EPA/ERIK ANDERSON NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Pro-China counter protesters face Hong Kong democracy demonstrators in Melbourne

Police separate pro-China counter protesters and Hong Kong democracy demonstrators during a rally at the State Library in Melbourne, Australia, 16 August 2019. Hong Kong has been engulfed in protests since early June, at first to oppose the now-suspended extradition bill to China, that have developed into an anti-government movement.

EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Pro-China counter protesters face Hong Kong democracy demonstrators in Melbourne

Hong Kong democracy demonstrators try to calm a fellow demonstrator during a rally at the State Library in Melbourne, Australia, 16 August 2019. Hong Kong has been engulfed in protests since early June, at first to oppose the now-suspended extradition bill to China, that have developed into an anti-government movement.

EPA/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

 

London 

Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators showed up in central London in support of Hong Kong protesters on Saturday.

Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London

Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London, Britain, August 17, 2019.

REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London

Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London, Britain, August 17, 2019.

REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London

Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London, Britain, August 17, 2019.

REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
People supporting the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London

People supporting the Hong Kong protests demonstrate in central London, Britain, August 17, 2019.

REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Hong Kong

Lastly, Hong Kong’s demonstration this Sunday saw the city’s residents traverse the rain-soaked roads in a cavalcade of umbrellas.

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong

Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People march during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong

Onlookers observe anti-extradition bill protesters marching to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019.

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reform, in Hong Kong

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reform, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019.

REUTERS /Ann Wang
An anti-extradition bill protester takes part in the march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong

An anti-extradition bill protester takes part in the march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019.

REUTERS/Aly Song
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019.

REUTERS/Aly Song
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019.

REUTERS/Aly Song

