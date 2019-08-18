IN PHOTOS: Hong Kong protests around the world

The streets of Hong Kong were flooded by a sea of pro-democracy demonstrators on Sunday.

The latest march was a rare occurrence of a peaceful assembly that on previous weekends had been dominated by violence.

Estimates of up to 1.7 million participants in the demonstration were given by organizers, whereas police estimates told of a number much lower.

Sunday’s protest was previously echoed by pro-democracy demonstrations from across the world, in cities ranging from Tokyo to Paris. Here are some photos this weekend’s protests and demonstrations, starting in Canada:

Toronto

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters showed up at Old City Hall on Saturday. They were confronted by an almost equal number of pro-China demonstrators, which saw heated verbal exchanges between the two groups.

Vancouver

Vancouver’s demonstration saw the closure of a major intersection on Saturday, where hundreds of demonstrators planted themselves outside Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain station. Counter-protesters showed up en masse to stage a duelling demonstration that spilled into the streets.

Halifax

Duelling protests in Halifax sparked on the city’s waterfront on Saturday, with both Hong Kong and pro-China supporters having a presence outside the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market.

Pro-democracy protesters arrayed themselves with poster boards depicting acts of police brutality and attacks on media during the increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong.

Paris

A pro-democracy demonstration supporting both Hong Kong and Taiwan showed itself. A counter-protest with twice as many pro-China supporters reportedly showed themselves as well.

Washington, DC

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Square in front of the White House on Sunday, holding signs and placards both supporting Hong Kong and denouncing police violence.

Sydney

Violence occurred during Sydney’s Saturday demonstration, where a pro-democracy demonstrator holding a Taiwanese flag clashed with a pro-China supporter near the city’s Town Hall.

New York

Hundreds of demonstrators showed up in New York’s Chinatown on Saturday, where another pro-China group came to counter-protest.

Melbourne

Demonstrators in Australia showed up in front of the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne on both Friday and Saturday. Pro-China supporters held up their phones with pictures of the Chinese national flag while Hong Kong supporters voiced their support for democracy.

London

Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators showed up in central London in support of Hong Kong protesters on Saturday.

Hong Kong

Lastly, Hong Kong’s demonstration this Sunday saw the city’s residents traverse the rain-soaked roads in a cavalcade of umbrellas.

— With files from The Associated Press