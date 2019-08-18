Father of ‘Jihadi Jack’ vows to keep lobbying Canada to help after U.K. removes citizenship

The father of a British-Canadian man dubbed Jihadi Jack — who was recently stripped of his U.K. citizenship — says he’ll be pressuring politicians to help get his son into Canada.

“We have, and of course we will, because every day that we do nothing, he is dying slowly in a jail cell and we believe he’s innocent,” John Letts, the father of Jack Letts, told the Roy Green Show in an interview Sunday.

“And I believe that he has a right to prove that he is.”

READ MORE: U.K. citizenship stripped from ‘Jihadi Jack,’ leaving him only with Canadian citizenship

Jack Letts, from Oxford, U.K., is being held in a jail in northern Syria after being captured by Kurdish forces in 2014.

His father said he believes Jack, a devout Muslim, never joined the Islamic State and thought it was “un-Islamic.”

Jack’s suggestion that he wasn’t innocent in an interview with ITV was made under duress, Letts said.

LISTEN: Full interview with John Letts

“If Jack has done anything wrong, I will be the first to condemn him publicly,” Letts said.

He said the family is mulling their next steps but has not ruled out moving to Canada.

Letts said he found out about a month ago that Jack’s Briti

READ MORE: Why the U.K. can revoke an ISIS bride’s citizenship, while the U.S. won’t let one return

sh citizenship is being revoked, though the news broke in U.K. media this weekend.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale’s office said the government has no legal obligation to help citizens detained in Syria return to Canada.

“We will not expose our consular officials to undue risk in this dangerous part of the world,” a statement issued Sunday said.

WATCH: Pierre Poilievre says Conservatives not seeking to bring ‘Jihadi Jack’ back to Canada

The minister’s office also said it was “disappointed that the United Kingdom has taken this unilateral action to off-load their responsibilities.”

“Investigating, arresting, charging and prosecuting any Canadian involved in terrorism or violent extremism is our primary objective. They must be held accountable for their actions.”

Letts’ parents, who are both dual Canadian-U.K. citizens, were found guilty under U.K. anti-terrorism laws earlier this year for sending about $348 in September of 2015. They received a suspended sentence.

— With files from Maryam Shah, Global News and The Canadian Press

WATCH: (May 23, 2019) Jihadi Jack’s parents stand trial for funding terrorism