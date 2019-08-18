Kayaker found dead in Okanagan Lake suffered a heart attack: obituary

The search for a missing kayaker has ended in tragedy.

Months after the senior’s disappearance sparked a multi-day search of Okanagan Lake, the family of Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was able to hold a memorial.

Sunday’s memorial service for Janiewicz, comes after Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Saturday that a body found in Okanagan Lake a week ago were the remains of Janiewicz.

The 71-year-old went missing while kayaking earlier this year.

A obituary for Janiewicz on the website legacy.com said the senior suffered a heart attack while kayaking.

“Zygmunt will be remembered as a proud man, yet with a big heart. He was always honest, always generous,” said his obituary.

“In the last 10 years of his life, Zygmunt became the caretaker for his wife, Maria, who had developed dementia. He never gave up on his wife and stood by her side until the end.”

Police have not elaborated on his cause of death except to say that it was not criminal in nature.

The avid kayaker went missing in May after leaving from Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood for a paddle in Okanagan Lake.

His boat and life jacket were found the same day at a beach around 700 m to the south of where Janiewicz had departed for his paddle.

His disappearance sparked a multi-day search which failed to find the missing senior.

Police said on August 10 they were able to recover Janiewicz’s body with the help of a sonar expert from the United States.

According to RCMP, his body was found around 500 meters off shore from Gyro Beach in Kelowna, southwest of where he originally left for his paddle, under 170 feet of water.

