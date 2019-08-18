Search crews mobilize in Lions Lake area to find missing 4-year-old boy

RCMP and rescue crews from across the Prince George region are mobilizing in Lions Lake to search for a missing four-year-old boy Sunday.

Mackenzie RCMP say they were notified just after 1 p.m. Saturday that the boy, named George, had gone missing half an hour earlier.

Police say the boy was with his parents, who were berry picking in the Lions Lake area, when he got separated.

The lake sits just south of Mackenzie, which lies roughly 180 kilometres north of Prince George.

Police and search and rescue teams from Mackenzie, Prince George, Fort St. John, Fort St. James and Chetwynd are now searching for the boy, along police dog services and air support.

RCMP are welcoming volunteers to assist in the search.

Anyone who wishes to help is asked to report to the command centre in Lions Lake Provincial Park.

George was last seen wearing a bright blue coat with a hood, a black shirt with glow-in-the-dark lettering and dark navy pants.

He is three feet tall and has short dark auburn hair.

Anyone with information helpful to the search is asked to contact RCMP immediately.

