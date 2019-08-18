Teen dies after being pulled from Okanagan Lake

A 15-year-old boy is dead after an apparent drowning in West Kelowna.

Police said the teen was pulled from the Gellatly Bay area of Okanagan Lake early Saturday morning.

While police and the coroners service no longer release information about the identity of the deceased in most sudden deaths, the teen has been identified on social media as Jaxsn Cahill.

On Facebook, Cahill is being remembered as an avid skateboarder with “a heart made of gold.”

“You’re gonna be so missed Jaxsn. You touched so many peoples lives in the best way,” wrote Sam Komar in a social media post.

“You were here to make an impact, and you made it. You only had 15 short years on this earth but you loved them to the fullest.”

According to RCMP, the boy jumped from the ferry wharf dock but never re-surfaced.

Emergency crews were called around 1 a.m. and RCMP said they pulled the teen from the lake and gave him CPR.

However, police said the teen “could not be resuscitated and passed away in hospital.”

RCMP said, for privacy reasons, they will not release any more information about the case but confirmed they are investigating the death along with the coroners service.