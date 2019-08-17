Man charged with attempted murder after 6 police officers shot in Philadelphia

The man accused of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia row house and shooting six police officers in an hours long standoff has been charged with attempted murder.

Authorities have said that the criminal background of suspect Maurice Hill should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower used during the standoff that lasted deep into the night.

Court documents indicate that Maurice Hill, 36, faces multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, and reckless endangering.

He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Hill is accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday, then keeping police at bay while he fired repeatedly from inside a building.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that at Saturday’s video arraignment, Hill sat with arms crossed and head down, responding “I guess” when asked whether he understood the charges.

“I am not an immediate danger,” he said after a prosecutor argued for denial of bail.

Hill had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire Wednesday afternoon on officers serving a drug warrant, authorities said.

His record includes multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records.

Hill’s criminal convictions include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offences.

He served two stints in state prisons — three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has expressed amazement that the standoff ended with no one dead and no life-threatening injuries, despite the gunman firing over 100 rounds..

The six officers struck by gunfire were released from hospitals Wednesday night.

Hill’s lawyer, Shaka Johnson, said Hill called him during the standoff asking for help surrendering. Johnson then called Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, and they patched in both Hill and the police commissioner, according to Krasner.

Hill told Johnson he wanted to make it out alive to see his newborn daughter and teenage son again.