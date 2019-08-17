highway 77
August 17, 2019 12:54 pm

Authorities tell residents near St. Catharines to stay indoors to avoid smoke from large fire

Niagara Regional Police closed off an area around Seventh Street and Highway 77 on Saturday due to a fire.

Residents in a rural area west of St. Catharines were asked to avoid the outdoors because of thick smoke from a fire that began Friday night.

Firefighters from St. Catharines battled the large blaze overnight and into Saturday morning near Pioneer Flower Farms just off of Seventh Street and Highway 77.

Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told Global News that police became involved just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday to deal with traffic control around the area of the fire.

Sabourin also confirmed officials from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment made their way out to the scene early in the morning to monitor air quality.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

