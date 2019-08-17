Authorities tell residents near St. Catharines to stay indoors to avoid smoke from large fire
Residents in a rural area west of St. Catharines were asked to avoid the outdoors because of thick smoke from a fire that began Friday night.
Firefighters from St. Catharines battled the large blaze overnight and into Saturday morning near Pioneer Flower Farms just off of Seventh Street and Highway 77.
READ MORE: SIU investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Welland
Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told Global News that police became involved just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday to deal with traffic control around the area of the fire.
Sabourin also confirmed officials from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment made their way out to the scene early in the morning to monitor air quality.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.