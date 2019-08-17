Authorities tell residents near St. Catharines to stay indoors to avoid smoke from large fire

Residents in a rural area west of St. Catharines were asked to avoid the outdoors because of thick smoke from a fire that began Friday night.

Firefighters from St. Catharines battled the large blaze overnight and into Saturday morning near Pioneer Flower Farms just off of Seventh Street and Highway 77.

Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told Global News that police became involved just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday to deal with traffic control around the area of the fire.

Sabourin also confirmed officials from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment made their way out to the scene early in the morning to monitor air quality.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Due to an ongoing fire in @St_Catharines, residents in the affected area are being asked to shelter in place. Follow @SSabourinNRP for further information #STCFire pic.twitter.com/Jst6otNfAy — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) August 17, 2019

#STCFire 2 Crews remain in the area adjusting response as required with changing factors. Smoke now blowing in a NW direction, changing area of residents are asked to shelter in place. Areas of:

Seventh St Louth

Gregory Rd

2nd Avenue Louth

3rd Avenue Louth

Glass Ave

11th St pic.twitter.com/c6j3eEElnl — Stephanie Sabourin (@SSabourinNRP) August 17, 2019