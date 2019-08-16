La Loche officer under investigation after man’s leg broken during arrest

A La Loche, Sask. officer is under review after an arrest that resulted in a man with a broken leg, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

The man was arrested on Jan. 2 and he made a public complaint on Jan 5. It was immediately investigated and determined that the level of force was acceptable given the circumstances of the arrest.

RCMP say there was further review to ensure all policies and procedures were followed.

In accordance with the review and the level of injury, an external investigation will be done.

The Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Moose Jaw Police Service take over the investigation and review the incident in its entirety.

As of Aug. 12, the investigation is in the hands of the MJPS.

La Loche is about 500 km north of North Battleford.

