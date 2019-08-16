Calgary officer bitten by police dog, 2 suspects arrested after break and enter

Calgary police said an officer was accidentally bitten by a police service dog on Friday when officers were responding to an attempted break and enter.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Panatella Boulevard N.W. at about 1:20 p.m. for reports that someone was trying to break into a home with people inside.

Several teams, including officers from District 7, HAWCS and the canine unit, were dispatched to the home and in the process, police said the dog had “unintentional contact with a uniformed CPS member.”

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Calgary EMS, two men were taken to hospital from the scene, both in non-life-threatening condition.

The officer who was bitten had serious injuries but was in stable condition, police said.

Calgary police said two suspects were found with the help of HAWCS and arrested. One of the suspects was also taken to hospital as a precaution after a Taser was used, which police said is protocol.

Police didn’t say whether any charges would be laid against the people arrested. They said an investigation is ongoing.