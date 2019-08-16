Congrès mondial acadien celebrations show cultural spirit across N.B., P.E.I

Dieppe, N.B., and surrounding areas across southeast New Brunswick are flowing with Acadian pride to celebrate the sixth Congrès mondial acadien.

The celebration of the community’s culture, which is expected to draw 100,000 participants according to the Congrès mondial acadien’s website, is also being hosted in Prince Edward Island.

But a Grand Tintamarre marking National Acadian Day was held in Dieppe on Thursday.

“Coming from a history of courage and resilience, this story of proud and devoted people brings us together,” Yvon Lapierre, Dieppe’s mayor, told the large crowd.

The Congrès, which takes place every five years, brings community and family members together, showing their pride and cultural spirit. But there are also musical and artistic performances, conferences and activities.

The last time the CMA was held in southeast New Brunswick was in the inaugural year of 1994.

For Dieppe resident Cécile Vautour, waiting for the event to return to her community has been a long time coming.

“It’s fun to see that us Acadians, no matter where we live, we’re together,” she told Global News Friday. “We’re together for one main cause; it’s to let people know that we do exist and we are important, just like everybody else.”

“It’s special,” said Vautour, who hung a couple dozen flags and Acadian banners on her apartment building.

“We’re proud to be Acadians and it… needs to be celebrated.”

Ronald Bourgeois, an Acadian singer/songwriter from Cheticamp, N.S., says the event really brings the community together.

“It’s amazing to be part of Congrès mondial acadien, especially as an artist … because the whole family comes together,” Bourgeois said. “It’s wonderful to be able to provide entertainment and join in the festivities as an artist and have people sing along and be part of the party.”

With so many people in the area and celebrating, the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce says there’s a significant impact on the local economy.

“There’s a real domino effect… I mean you start with the hotels, then people have to eat, they’ll have a beverage, they need to gas their cars,” says John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton. “They might be buying supplies to celebrate, they’re renting cottages. It really expands the entire business community.”

The Congrès mondial acadien goes until August 24; a full schedule and more details can be found here.