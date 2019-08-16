Man dead after daylight shooting in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s west end Friday afternoon.

Police said in an update posted on social media just after 4:15 p.m. that emergency crews were called to the Roncesvalles Avenue and Grenadier Road area, south of Dundas Street West, after receiving reports two shots were fired.

Officers found the injured man afterward, police said. In an update released shortly afterward, police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released suspect information, but they said a white SUV was reported seen driving away.

The TTC has suspended 504 King streetcar services on Roncesvalles Avenue between Queen Street West and Dundas West subway station. The transit agency said shuttle buses were ordered.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.