Toronto police seek 2 men who allegedly stole from tourists

TORONTO – Police in Toronto are seeking two men they allege stole thousands of dollars in belongings from tourists last month.

Investigators say the pair took a purse from a hotel dining area on July 19.

They say two days later, the same men went to another hotel and while one distracted a woman, the other stole her purse.

Police say they believe the suspects are targeting tourists who are likely to carry large sums of cash.

The men are wanted on a charge each of theft over $5,000.

Police say the suspects are of medium build and were last seen wearing dress shirts, blue jeans and dark baseball caps.