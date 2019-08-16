Edmonton man facing potential impaired charges after jet ski crash: Lake Country RCMP

An Edmonton man is facing potential impairment charges following a jet ski collision in the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon.

According to Lake Country RCMP, the incident occurred on Wood Lake, near Oyama, and involved two jet skis that collided approximately 40 feet from the shoreline.

The two jet ski operators were assisted ashore by two unknown men aboard a nearby boat.

Police said both jet ski operators were medically assessed and released at the scene, with one reporting minor injuries.

However, the RCMP said one of the operators showed signs and and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.

“A demand was provided to the 37-year-old Edmonton, Alta., man who was transported to the Kelowna Detachment, where he provided samples his breath,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.

“The breath test results were allegedly twice the legal limit. He now faces potential criminal charges and is expected to make his first appearance in Kelowna law courts at a later date.”

Also Friday, RCMP issued a public request regarding the 3:30 p.m. collision, asking witnesses to come forward. Specifically, police want to speak with the two men who were aboard the boat.

“RCMP are asking for any additional witnesses to come forward,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “We are especially interested in speaking with the two men who assisted the two jet-ski operators safely off the water.”

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.