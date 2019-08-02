Police, RCMP cracking down on impaired boating for Operation Dry Water

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP will be cruising the waterways throughout the August long weekend looking for impaired boaters.

It’s part of ‘Operation Dry Water’ which calls for all boaters to drive sober.

RCMP Sgt. Bob Chabot said the rules for operating a boat are much the same as operating a vehicle on the road.

If you are operating that vessel, there is no provision for you to consume alcohol or drugs while operating that vessel,” he said.

“As far as penalties go, if you are caught operating under the influence, the penalties are the exact same as if you were driving on the highway.”

According to the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba, 58 percent of boating deaths in Manitoba are alcohol related – almost twice the national average.

The Society’s Dr. Christopher Love said if you’re going to be on a boat, make sure you leave the alcohol behind.

“Our big message is we want everyone to be out there boating sober, because unfortunately the statistics continue to be far too high here in Manitoba. Intoxicated boating is 100 per cent preventable – the number of deaths and injuries we see are 100 per cent preventable.”

