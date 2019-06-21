Naked jet ski operator charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A Hamilton man operating a jet ski while naked in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday faces impaired driving and other charges, police say.

On Thursday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called to a McGill Drive residence in the community of Janetville, about 20 kilometres south of Lindsay, for a complaint about a jet ski being operated in an erratic manner on Lake Scugog. Police say several witnesses expressed concern for the safety of the operator.

READ MORE: 2 police cruisers damaged in pursuit of stolen car in City of Kawartha Lakes — police

When officers arrived, several witnesses indicated the jet ski operator was not wearing a bathing suit, according to police.

Officers determined the man was under the influence of alcohol and attempted to arrest him. However, police allege the man resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

Kalob Cavanagh, 22, of Hamilton, was charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, resisting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 25.

WATCH: Concerns new impaired driving laws are overreaching